Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 57.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 100.15 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 57.12% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 100.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.38% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 358.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

