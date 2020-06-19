JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 57.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 100.15 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 57.12% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 100.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.38% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 358.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.1592.84 8 358.90373.98 -4 OPM %10.7713.93 -10.0314.19 - PBDT7.8211.05 -29 26.0243.64 -40 PBT6.679.13 -27 19.8038.19 -48 NP2.836.60 -57 13.4227.60 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU