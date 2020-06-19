Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 57.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 100.15 croreNet profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 57.12% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 100.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.38% to Rs 13.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 358.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.1592.84 8 358.90373.98 -4 OPM %10.7713.93 -10.0314.19 - PBDT7.8211.05 -29 26.0243.64 -40 PBT6.679.13 -27 19.8038.19 -48 NP2.836.60 -57 13.4227.60 -51
