Astron Paper & Board Mill standalone net profit declines 16.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 72.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 100.36 croreNet profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 16.40% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 100.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.97% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 359.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.3692.84 8 359.01373.95 -4 OPM %9.7612.46 -9.5313.40 - PBDT7.109.32 -24 25.7940.97 -37 PBT6.227.56 -18 20.3935.90 -43 NP3.674.39 -16 13.5124.11 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU