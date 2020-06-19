Astron Paper & Board Mill standalone net profit declines 16.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 100.36 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 16.40% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 100.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.97% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 359.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 373.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

