Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 320.23 crore

Net loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 320.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 374.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 1210.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1180.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)