JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices at day's high; RIL jumps 5%
Business Standard

Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.55% to Rs 1293.27 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.55% to Rs 1293.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1760.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 156.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 4938.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6638.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1293.271760.83 -27 4938.906638.89 -26 OPM %2.833.59 -4.165.09 - PBDT17.4746.30 -62 80.83285.06 -72 PBT-2.0731.70 PL 7.16241.12 -97 NP-1.1424.73 PL -9.27156.40 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU