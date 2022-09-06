RateGain rises on partnership with Jazeera Airways

-
RateGain Travel Technologies rose 1.44% to Rs 291.55 after Kuwait's second largest airline Jazeera Airlines selected the SaaS based solutions provider's product for airfare pricing insights.Jazeera Airlines selected the company's AirGain produc to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate and high-quality airfare data, said the company. AirGain was able to meet the needs of Jazeera and provide data across all type of fare families added the company.
AirGain has been specifically designed to enable revenue managers adapt to post pandemic era by offering market insights and competitive intelligence in an easy to understand user interface allowing revenue teams across the world to make the right pricing decisions and unlock new revenue opportunities every day.
Commenting on the partnership Antony Oliver Fernandes, assistant vice president of revenue optimization & network planning at Jazeera Airways said, As travel comes back amid uncertainty driven by inflation, pricing accurately becomes more critical for airlines. This cannot be possible without a reliable solution that provides 24 support and real-time intelligence that is easy to understand and act. AirGain fulfils all of these criteria for us and was the right choice for our team.
Vinay Varma, senior vice president of Airgain at RateGain added, The old practices of revenue management are getting obsolete in the post pandemic world and the industry is in dire need of new ways to capture the dynamic change in demand and prices. Our capability to get real-time prices accurately and quickly, will help the team at Jazeera airways to unlock new revenue opportunities and maximise their margins by offering the best prices to their customers daily.
RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion.
The company reported net profit of Rs 8.42 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 59.2% YoY to Rs 119.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
