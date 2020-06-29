Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 89.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.88% to Rs 133.30 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 89.87% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.88% to Rs 133.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.93% to Rs 31.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 540.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

133.30156.61540.31573.912.0614.797.7113.984.4426.1843.0779.871.3123.9132.5470.481.6115.8931.9646.95

