Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 89.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.88% to Rs 133.30 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 89.87% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.88% to Rs 133.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.93% to Rs 31.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 540.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales133.30156.61 -15 540.31573.91 -6 OPM %2.0614.79 -7.7113.98 - PBDT4.4426.18 -83 43.0779.87 -46 PBT1.3123.91 -95 32.5470.48 -54 NP1.6115.89 -90 31.9646.95 -32

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:01 IST

