Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 156.61 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries rose 59.38% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 156.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.58% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 573.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 463.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales156.61132.77 18 573.91463.57 24 OPM %14.7913.77 -13.9812.04 - PBDT26.1817.41 50 79.8754.80 46 PBT23.9115.13 58 70.4846.02 53 NP15.899.97 59 46.9531.18 51
