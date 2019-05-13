Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 156.61 crore

Net profit of rose 59.38% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 156.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.58% to Rs 46.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 573.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 463.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

