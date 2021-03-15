Shri Bajrang Alliance receives Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board approval

For establishing oils and oleoresin essential oils plant

Shri Bajrang Alliance announced that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, vide its letters dated 20 January 2021 has granted its consent to the Company, to establish oils and oleoresin essential oils plant of capacity - 500 Kilo Liters Per Year within existing Agro plant premises at Khasra No. 150, 151/1, 151/4 & 151/5, Urla Guma Road, Village - Borjhara, District - Raipur (C.G.) under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, t974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

These facilities are presently under commissioning and the Company expects to start Commercial operations in these facilities as quickly as possible after grant of permission to operate.

Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Iron, Steel and Ready to eat frozen foods. Now the management has decided to diversify its boundary. As a part of the strategy, the Company will soon launch its Supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE) Products.

