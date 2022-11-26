Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Golden Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Green Hydrogen will provide momentum to India's journey towards energy independence
-
Sales rise 49.61% to Rs 3.80 croreNet Loss of Shri Bholanath Carpets reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.61% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.802.54 50 OPM %7.378.27 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.03-0.04 25 NP-0.03-0.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU