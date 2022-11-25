JUST IN
Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 20,000 cr via FPO
National Housing Bank standalone net profit declines 81.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 crore

Net profit of National Housing Bank declined 81.20% to Rs 238.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1269.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income declined 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1070.501189.19 -10 OPM %98.08176.96 -PBDT325.761702.68 -81 PBT325.761702.68 -81 NP238.641269.68 -81

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:17 IST

