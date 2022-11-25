National Housing Bank standalone net profit declines 81.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 crore

Net profit of National Housing Bank declined 81.20% to Rs 238.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1269.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income declined 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1070.501189.1998.08176.96325.761702.68325.761702.68238.641269.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)