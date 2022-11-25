National Housing Bank standalone net profit declines 81.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter
PNB board OKs infusing Rs 500 cr in PNB Housing Finance
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the March 2022 quarter
PNB Housing Finance directorate changes
-
Total Operating Income decline 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 croreNet profit of National Housing Bank declined 81.20% to Rs 238.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1269.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income declined 9.98% to Rs 1070.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1070.501189.19 -10 OPM %98.08176.96 -PBDT325.761702.68 -81 PBT325.761702.68 -81 NP238.641269.68 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU