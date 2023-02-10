Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 17.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 182.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 210.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 40.62 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 22.58% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 40.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.6220.74 96 OPM %10.767.67 -PBDT2.551.62 57 PBT1.521.24 23 NP1.521.24 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU