Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.60% to Rs 651.56 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 6.75% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.60% to Rs 651.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 745.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales651.56745.48 -13 OPM %11.4910.13 -PBDT62.0658.73 6 PBT59.8856.40 6 NP47.1444.16 7
