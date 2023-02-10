Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 23.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.54% to Rs 27.41 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 23.79% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.54% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.4135.8511.2011.023.354.492.784.022.373.11

