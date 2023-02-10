Ravalgaon Sugar Farm standalone net profit declines 86.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm declined 86.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.872.14-6.27-35.05-0.37-1.11-0.43-1.170.543.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)