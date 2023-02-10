Ravalgaon Sugar Farm standalone net profit declines 86.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm declined 86.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.872.14 34 OPM %-6.27-35.05 -PBDT-0.37-1.11 67 PBT-0.43-1.17 63 NP0.543.93 -86
