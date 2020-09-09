Shriram EPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.70% to Rs 127.20 croreNet loss of Shriram EPC reported to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.70% to Rs 127.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 381.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.20381.98 -67 OPM %-7.416.26 -PBDT-28.168.08 PL PBT-29.576.66 PL NP-29.856.45 PL
