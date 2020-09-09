JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vehicle Registrations Fall Nearly 27% In August

Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Austin Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.51% to Rs 9.73 crore

Net Loss of Austin Engineering Company reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.51% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.7319.66 -51 OPM %-9.970.92 -PBDT-0.800.14 PL PBT-1.05-0.14 -650 NP-1.18-0.07 -1586

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU