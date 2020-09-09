Austin Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.51% to Rs 9.73 croreNet Loss of Austin Engineering Company reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.51% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.7319.66 -51 OPM %-9.970.92 -PBDT-0.800.14 PL PBT-1.05-0.14 -650 NP-1.18-0.07 -1586
