Shriram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Filatex India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2022.

Shriram Finance Ltd crashed 5.98% to Rs 1304.05 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22726 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 43.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23180 shares in the past one month.

Shree Cement Ltd lost 4.19% to Rs 23269.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1274 shares in the past one month.

India Pesticides Ltd fell 3.85% to Rs 253.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12650 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shed 3.73% to Rs 126.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

