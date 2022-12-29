JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

India's mining production rises 2.5% in October 2022
Business Standard

Aster DM gains as arm to acquire Andhra-based hospital

Capital Market 

Aster DM Healthcare rose 1.41% to Rs 233.70 after the company said its subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Adiran IB Healthcare on 28 December 2022.

Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital ("DRCMH"), a subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare, signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Adiran IB Healthcare for Rs 1.61 crore.

Andhra Pradhesh-based Adiran IB Healthcare is a 50 bedded hospital. It is being acquired as part of expansion to provide healthcare services. Its turnover stood at Rs 9,66,82,223 in FY 2021-22. The transaction is expected to be completed on 31 January 2023.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 56.8% to Rs 46.21 crore despite of 12.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2,816.30 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU