Darshan Orna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd and DE Nora India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2022.

Darshan Orna Ltd tumbled 6.74% to Rs 3.6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 1544.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 484 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7515 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd plummeted 5.62% to Rs 238.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1235 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd corrected 5.22% to Rs 645.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5546 shares in the past one month.

