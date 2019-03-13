Tata Global Beverages Ltd soars 1.17%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Global Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 207.3, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 207.3, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11307.05. The Sensex is at 37617.27, up 0.22%. Tata Global Beverages Ltd has added around 9.74% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Global Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30480.8, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.7, up 1.12% on the day. Tata Global Beverages Ltd is down 25.57% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 14.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 31.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
