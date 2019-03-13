Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Manpasand Beverages Q2 net dips 5.9% to Rs 8.42 crore
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 366.53% in the September 2018 quarter
Manpasand Beverages Ltd Announces Q3 & 9MFY19 Results
Bombay Dyeing hits 5% upper circuit as firm decides to close loss-making subsidiary
-
Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2019.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2019.
Just Dial Ltd surged 6.83% to Rs 593.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd soared 6.49% to Rs 128. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd spiked 5.39% to Rs 303. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15864 shares in the past one month.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd exploded 4.71% to Rs 525.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55482 shares in the past one month.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd spurt 4.64% to Rs 135.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU