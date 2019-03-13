IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2019.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2019.

soared 16.79% to Rs 139.15 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 612 shares in the past one month.

surged 15.90% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71230 shares in the past one month.

spiked 15.00% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15209 shares in the past one month.

gained 14.57% to Rs 57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1322 shares in the past one month.

exploded 13.39% to Rs 157.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2001 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)