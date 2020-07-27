JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.74% to Rs 652.82 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.74% to Rs 652.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1032.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales652.821032.01 -37 OPM %42.5429.13 -PBDT142.69-60.94 LP PBT23.30-179.52 LP NP14.39-116.83 LP

Mon, July 27 2020. 18:28 IST

