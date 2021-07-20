Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 132.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 30.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares

ACC Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, TCI Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 July 2021.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 132.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 30.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.11% to Rs.996.35. Volumes stood at 14.83 lakh shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd notched up volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22182 shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.2,257.65. Volumes stood at 50603 shares in the last session.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd notched up volume of 90535 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26171 shares. The stock rose 2.26% to Rs.269.50. Volumes stood at 17325 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 33677 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10861 shares. The stock slipped 2.45% to Rs.3,037.00. Volumes stood at 67300 shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd recorded volume of 13927 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5409 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.1,657.00. Volumes stood at 9104 shares in the last session.

