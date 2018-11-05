JUST IN
Sical Logistics consolidated net profit declines 41.01% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 45.51% to Rs 360.83 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics declined 41.01% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 45.51% to Rs 360.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 247.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales360.83247.98 46 OPM %11.2615.22 -PBDT26.1826.74 -2 PBT7.7710.92 -29 NP4.437.51 -41

