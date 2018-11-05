WABCO India standalone net profit rises 23.11% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
WABCO India standalone net profit rises 37.86% in the June 2018 quarter
WABCO India standalone net profit rises 55.73% in the March 2018 quarter
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 8.12% in the June 2018 quarter
Cupid Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
-
Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 663.64 croreNet profit of WABCO India rose 23.11% to Rs 95.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 77.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 663.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 578.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales663.64578.24 15 OPM %18.5517.75 -PBDT148.83116.40 28 PBT131.90101.18 30 NP95.5277.59 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU