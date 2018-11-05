JUST IN
WABCO India standalone net profit rises 23.11% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 663.64 crore

Net profit of WABCO India rose 23.11% to Rs 95.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 77.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 663.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 578.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales663.64578.24 15 OPM %18.5517.75 -PBDT148.83116.40 28 PBT131.90101.18 30 NP95.5277.59 23

Mon, November 05 2018. 17:23 IST

