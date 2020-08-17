Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.83% to Rs 158.52 croreNet loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.83% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 426.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 107.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.03% to Rs 1005.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1524.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales158.52426.45 -63 1005.931524.94 -34 OPM %-10.6012.33 --2.2311.32 - PBDT-13.0137.66 PL -48.49114.48 PL PBT-33.3419.59 PL -132.9442.53 PL NP-8.246.39 PL -107.0420.65 PL
