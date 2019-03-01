JUST IN
Signet Industries commissions its state of the art plant for Double-Wall Corrugated HDPE/PP pipes

Capital Market 

Signet Industries announced the commissioning of its World Class Third Generation equipment for production of Double-Wall Corrugated HDPE/PP pipes.

Signet is capable of offering product from 100 mm to 500 mm in both stiffness classes of SN4 and SNS in this state-of-the-art modern and highly automated plant.

These pipes are pre-dominanfly used in sewage water transportation.

