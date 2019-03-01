Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 March 2019

(BHEL) announced that Subrata Biswas, (E,R&D), ceased to be on the Board of on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2019.

Further, has been appointed as (E,R&D) on the Board of w.e.f. 01 March 2019, till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier

