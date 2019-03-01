Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
BHEL net profit rises 25 pc at Rs 191.95 cr in Q3
BHEL Q3 net up 25 pc at Rs 191.95 cr, declares 40 pc interim dividend
BHEL flags off its first 6000HP electric locomotive
BHEL bags orders worth Rs 2,900 cr from NTPC for supply of emission control equipments
Bhel in focus after successfully commissioning thermal unit
-
With effect from 01 March 2019Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that Subrata Biswas, Director (E,R&D), BHEL ceased to be director on the Board of BHEL on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2019.
Further, Kamalesh Das has been appointed as Director (E,R&D) on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 01 March 2019, till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU