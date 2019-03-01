Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

JUST IN
With effect from 01 March 2019

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that Subrata Biswas, Director (E,R&D), BHEL ceased to be director on the Board of BHEL on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2019.

Further, Kamalesh Das has been appointed as Director (E,R&D) on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 01 March 2019, till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 09:46 IST

