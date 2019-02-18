Signet industries expands production capacity

-
Signet industries has expanded its production capacity.
The enhancement in the capacity has been implemented both the in infrastructure and as well as Irrigation lines. Irrigation capacity is increased by 35% where as capacity for production of HDPE high pressure pipeline was increased by close to 100%.
