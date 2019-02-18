Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.
S. FDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%, a generic version of Olux1 Foam, 0.05%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the Olux Foam, 0.05% market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $50.9 million
