JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market may see firm opening

Biocon intimates of two pre approval inspections of its facilities in Bengaluru
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%, a generic version of Olux1 Foam, 0.05%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the Olux Foam, 0.05% market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $50.9 million

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 09:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements