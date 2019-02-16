JUST IN
Punjab & Sind Bank revises MCLR rates

With effect from 16 February 2019

Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16 February 2019 -

Overnight - 8.30%
One month - 8.40%
Three month - 8.55%

Six month - 8.65%
One year - 8.85%
Three year - 8.90%

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:00 IST

