Punjab & Sind Bank revises MCLR rates

With effect from 16 February 2019Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16 February 2019 -
Overnight - 8.30%
One month - 8.40%
Three month - 8.55%
One year - 8.85%
Three year - 8.90%
