Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Bank, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Somany Home Innovation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2021.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 381.6 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 81391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29441 shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank spiked 13.84% to Rs 116. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd surged 10.69% to Rs 13050. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 274 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd gained 10.61% to Rs 2998. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 798 shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 221.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14136 shares in the past one month.

