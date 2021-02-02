Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindustan Composites Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2021.

Hindustan Composites Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2021.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 24.55 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69548 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd tumbled 7.53% to Rs 290. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10327 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd lost 6.19% to Rs 4.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4213 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd fell 5.12% to Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8808 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd plummeted 5.09% to Rs 38.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

