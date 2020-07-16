Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 86.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 191.00 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 86.02% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 253.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.13% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.54% to Rs 882.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 975.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

191.00253.41882.82975.897.528.147.597.253.817.8425.0029.321.895.9617.1222.020.453.2211.7913.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)