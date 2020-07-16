Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 86.02% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the December 2019 quarter
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
DCM Nouvelle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 191.00 croreNet profit of Signet Industries declined 86.02% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 191.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 253.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.13% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.54% to Rs 882.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 975.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales191.00253.41 -25 882.82975.89 -10 OPM %7.528.14 -7.597.25 - PBDT3.817.84 -51 25.0029.32 -15 PBT1.895.96 -68 17.1222.02 -22 NP0.453.22 -86 11.7913.73 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU