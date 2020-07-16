DJS Stock & Shares standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.290.66 -56 1.311.23 7 OPM %20.6945.45 -26.7222.76 - PBDT0.010.28 -96 0.200.14 43 PBT0.010.28 -96 0.190.14 36 NP0.020.26 -92 0.150.12 25

