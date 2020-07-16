DJS Stock & Shares standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.290.661.311.2320.6945.4526.7222.760.010.280.200.140.010.280.190.140.020.260.150.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)