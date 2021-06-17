Signs Of Ebbing Of Second Wave Of Covid-19 Cautiously Becoming Evident Says RBI

-
ALSO READ
Raghav Productivity Enhancers incorporates subsidiary - Raghav Productivity Solutions
Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit rises 0.76% in the December 2020 quarter
Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit rises 131.82% in the March 2021 quarter
Market crawls higher amid high volatility, Nifty settles above 15,800 mark
Benchmarks near day's low; Sensex slumps 1654 pts
-
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) noted in a latest update that signs of the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic are cautiously becoming evident. In fact, the data suggest that the second wave is rolling back almost as fast as it rolled in. The pandemic is a real shock with real consequences. Hence, there is a need to ensure that the recovery is built on a solid foundation of business investment and productivity growth.
Life- and work-style transformation such as increased remote work and online shopping may likely endure. When patterns of demand shift, some firms may face closure. Some industries may become permanently smaller. At the same time, existing firms in industries experiencing increased demand may expand and new ones will emerge.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU