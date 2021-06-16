India Continues To Report Sustained Slide In Daily New COVID Cases

The country has reported 62,224 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 9 continuous days now. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 8,65,432. The Caseload has declined below 9 lakh mark after 70 days. A net decline of 47,946is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.92% of the country's total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 34 consecutive days now. 1,07,628 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Over 45 thousand (45,404) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,83,88,100 people have already recovered from COVID-19 &1,07,628 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 95.80%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend. With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,30,987 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Cumulatively, India has conducted over 38.33crore (38,33,06,971) tests so far. While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 4.17% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 3.22% today. It has remained less than 5% for 9 consecutive days now.

India crossed the landmark of 26 crore vaccination coverage yesterday. A total of 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses have been administered through 36,17,099 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 28,00,458 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)