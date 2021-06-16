India's Exports, Imports Jump In May

India's exports in May 2021 were USD 32.27 Billion, as compared to USD 19.05 Billion in May 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 69.35%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 2,36,426.16 Crore in May 2021, as compared to Rs. 1,44,166.01 Crore in May 2020, registering a positive growth of 64%. As compared to May 2019, exports in May 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 8.11% in Dollar terms and 13.53% in Rupee terms.
Cumulative value of exports for the period April-May 2021 was USD 62.89 Billion (Rs. 4,64,497.92 Crore) as against USD 29.41 Billion (Rs. 2,23,117.42 Crore) during the period April-May 2020, registering a positive growth of 113.85% in Dollar terms (positive growth of 108.19% in Rupee terms). As compared to April-May 2019, exports in April-May 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 12.54% in Dollar terms and 19.40% in Rupee terms.
Imports in May 2021 were USD 38.55 Billion (Rs. 2,82,453.56 Crore), which is an increase of 73.64% in Dollar terms and 68.15% in Rupee terms over imports of USD 22.20 Billion (Rs 1,67,977.68 Crore) in May 2020. Imports in May 2021 have registered a negative growth of (-) 17.42% in Dollar terms and (-) 13.28% in Rupee terms in comparison to May 2019.
Cumulative value of imports for the period April-May 2021 was USD 84.27 Billion (Rs. 6,22,958.62 Crore), as against USD 39.32 Billion (Rs. 2,98,502.76 Crore) during the period April-May 2020, registering a positive growth of 114.31% in Dollar terms and a positive growth of 108.69% in Rupee terms. Imports in April-May 2021 have registered a negative growth of (-) 5.39% in Dollar terms and positive growth of 0.48% in Rupee terms in comparison to April-May 2019.
Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April-May 2021 is estimated at USD5.85Billion as compared to the surplus of USD4.06 Billion in April-May 2020.
