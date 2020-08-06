JUST IN
Business Standard

SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 38.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 38.50% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.893.70 32 OPM %88.9675.95 -PBDT4.608.73 -47 PBT4.578.67 -47 NP4.527.35 -39

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:53 IST

