SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 38.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 38.50% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.893.7088.9675.954.608.734.578.674.527.35

