SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 38.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 44.74% in the December 2019 quarter
SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 43.09% in the December 2019 quarter
SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 317.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Made-at-home short films tell stories of human resilience
Arindam Sil to direct movie on Mahasweta Devi
-
Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 4.89 croreNet profit of SIL Investments declined 38.50% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.893.70 32 OPM %88.9675.95 -PBDT4.608.73 -47 PBT4.578.67 -47 NP4.527.35 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU