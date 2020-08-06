Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 82.88% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 54.61 croreNet profit of Umang Dairies rose 82.88% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.6150.41 8 OPM %10.296.65 -PBDT4.612.99 54 PBT3.552.04 74 NP2.671.46 83
