Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 82.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Umang Dairies rose 82.88% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.54.6150.4110.296.654.612.993.552.042.671.46

