Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.25 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 10.31% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.2536.5311.989.234.643.173.362.582.141.94

