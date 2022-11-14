JUST IN
Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.25 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 10.31% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.2536.53 13 OPM %11.989.23 -PBDT4.643.17 46 PBT3.362.58 30 NP2.141.94 10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:31 IST

