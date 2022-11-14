Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India's Coal Production To Touch 900MT, Says Union Minister Of Coal
Silver Oak (India) consolidated net profit declines 83.54% in the March 2022 quarter
Business Mint Nation Wide Awards 2022 held at Hyderabad collaborated with Mercedes Benz Silver Star
Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces Ltd's BSE SME IPO opens on June 6, 2022
25 years into conservation Wetlands International South Asia marks silver jubilee
-
Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.25 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 10.31% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.2536.53 13 OPM %11.989.23 -PBDT4.643.17 46 PBT3.362.58 30 NP2.141.94 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU