Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 230.97 croreNet Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 42.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 230.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 239.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales230.97239.82 -4 OPM %-46.26-4.56 -PBDT10.96-5.35 LP PBT-49.30-40.58 -21 NP-42.90-42.22 -2
