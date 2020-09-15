Simplex Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.03% to Rs 12.64 croreNet loss of Simplex Castings reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.03% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.6430.12 -58 OPM %-3.64-16.27 -PBDT-2.7210.62 PL PBT-3.878.96 PL NP-2.7811.20 PL
