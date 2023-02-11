Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 203.81 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 49.08% to Rs 53.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 203.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 429.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.203.81429.41-8.3911.30-18.6247.76-30.9535.0753.99106.02

