Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 203.81 croreNet profit of Kiri Industries declined 49.08% to Rs 53.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 203.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 429.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales203.81429.41 -53 OPM %-8.3911.30 -PBDT-18.6247.76 PL PBT-30.9535.07 PL NP53.99106.02 -49
