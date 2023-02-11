JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 33.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 203.81 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 49.08% to Rs 53.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 203.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 429.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales203.81429.41 -53 OPM %-8.3911.30 -PBDT-18.6247.76 PL PBT-30.9535.07 PL NP53.99106.02 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU