Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 33.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 471.61 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 33.57% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 471.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 617.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.471.61617.6210.8512.0144.5461.6435.4052.8626.0639.23

