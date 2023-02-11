Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.180.2050.0065.000.090.130.090.130.080.12

