JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashoka Buildcon reports turnaround Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.20 -10 OPM %50.0065.00 -PBDT0.090.13 -31 PBT0.090.13 -31 NP0.080.12 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU