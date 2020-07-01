Simplex Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.00% to Rs 36.88 croreNet profit of Simplex Projects reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.00% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.84% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.72% to Rs 70.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.8875.26 -51 70.33248.72 -72 OPM %7.432.72 -5.505.89 - PBDT4.161.76 136 3.7714.48 -74 PBT0.76-2.43 LP 0.18-0.28 LP NP0.89-1.51 LP 0.081.55 -95
