Singapore Market ends firmer

The Singapore stock market finished the final trading day of the year in positive territory, Friday, 30 December 2022, as sentiment improved on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight and amid a positive outlook on China's economic recovery in 2023.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 2.08 points, or 0.06%, to 3,251.32 after trading between 3,247.85 and 3,261.88. Volume was 711.04 million shares worth S$536.67 million changed hands.

There were 274 gainers and 215 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust which rose 1.5%, while the bottom performing stock was DFI Retail Group, falling 1.7%.

The local banks were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank fell 0.3% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 0.3%. DBS was down 0.03%.

In corporate news, AcroMeta closed 5% higher, as it received a letter of award worth SG$6.1 million from a global clinical research organization for the design and build of laboratory and office space.

Shares of Starhill Global REIT slipped nearly 1%, as it agreed to divest Daikanyama, a three-story retail and office building in Tokyo, Japan for about 1.88 billion yen.

