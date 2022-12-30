Singapore Market ends firmer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 2.08 points, or 0.06%, to 3,251.32 after trading between 3,247.85 and 3,261.88. Volume was 711.04 million shares worth S$536.67 million changed hands.
There were 274 gainers and 215 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust which rose 1.5%, while the bottom performing stock was DFI Retail Group, falling 1.7%.
The local banks were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank fell 0.3% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 0.3%. DBS was down 0.03%.
In corporate news, AcroMeta closed 5% higher, as it received a letter of award worth SG$6.1 million from a global clinical research organization for the design and build of laboratory and office space.
Shares of Starhill Global REIT slipped nearly 1%, as it agreed to divest Daikanyama, a three-story retail and office building in Tokyo, Japan for about 1.88 billion yen.
