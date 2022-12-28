US Stocks end mixed

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to 33,241.56. The S&P500 index was down by 15.57 points, or 0.4%, to 3,829.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 144.64 points, or 1.38%, to 10,353.23.
Markets were closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.
Energy sector was top gainer in the S&P 500 index sectoral peers, up 1.1%, helped by advances in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources, Hess and Devon Energy.
Industrial stocks got a boost from gains in engine manufacturer Cummins and construction equipment maker Caterpillar.
Consumer discretionary sector was worst performer in the S&P 500 index, down 1.6%, as recession concerns weighed on next year's outlook. Shares of Tesla dragged on the sector, down more than 11% on reports that the electric vehicle maker will extend a week-long production halt at its Shanghai facility as Covid cases mount.
Information technology sector declined 1%, weighed down by Apple shares, down 1.5%, as growth suffered in a rising rate environment. Apple's stock has tumbled nearly 27% this year. The company also grappled with supply disruptions fueled by factory shutdowns at its largest supplier in China.
Among Indian ADR, Wipro added 1.1% to $4.58, INFOSYS was up 0.6% at $18.03, WNS Holdings added 1.2% to $80.21, HDFC Bank gained 1.4% to $67.76, ICICI Bank gained 1.5% to $21.89, and Tata Motors rose 4.1% at $23.26. Dr Reddy's labs sank 2.7% to $51.18 and Azure Power Global dropped 12.7% to $4.07.
